Turkish firm Celebi expands to nine airports

By Rohit Vaid

Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi will expand its services to two more airports — Chennai and Ahmedabad. This would take the total number of airports to nine, Murali Ramachandran, CEO, Celebi Aviation Holdings India, told FE on Monday. The firm is also eyeing the Kolkata airport and upcoming Noida International airport, Ramachandran added.

“We are interested in expanding our presence further in India, which is Celebi’s second-largest market globally,” he said on the sidelines of the CAPA India Aviation Summit.

At present, Celebi provides ground-handling services in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Goa and Kannur airports.

The company currently handles over 100,000 flights per annum and also services the air cargo industry. In terms of investments, the company has in the last 15 years invested about $250 million in its India operations. “We will be keenly looking at opportunities within aviation cargo, ground-handling and ancillary airport services to enhance our investment further,” Ramachandran said.