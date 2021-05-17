Turbulence for air traffic due to Covid wave

The average number of flight departures declined sharply to 1,140 vis-à-vis 1,549 in the prior week. The number of fliers per departure declined to 72 from 81 (this implies a PLF of ~50%).

The second Covid wave and resultant restrictions in several states have taken a toll on air traffic, with the average number of daily fliers falling to 82,000 in the week ended (W.E.) May 8, 2021 (excluding data for 3rd & 4th May due to unavailability) from 126,000 in the previous week.

The average number of flight departures declined sharply to 1,140 vis-à-vis 1,549 in the prior week. The number of fliers per departure declined to 72 from 81 (this implies a PLF of ~50%).