Turbulence continues: Jet Airways CEO and CFO resign effective immediately

Amid growing uncertainty of the airline\u2019s future, Vinod Dube, CEO, Jet Airways, on Tuesday resigned with immediate effect, citing personal reasons. Amit Agarwal, deputy CEO and CFO of the airline, also resigned earlier in the day, the company said in exchange filings. Rahul Taneja, chief people\u2019s officer, has also put in his papers, according to sources. These developments come days after Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways offered only to reinvest its minority stake in Jet Airways, subject to multiple conditions. \u201cAdditional suitable investors would need to provide the majority of Jet Airways\u2019 required recapitalisation,\u201d a spokesperson from Etihad Airways said. A State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders had in April initiated the sale process of the troubled airline. Etihad Airways, National Infrastructure and Investment Fund, private equity firms IndiGo partners and TPG Capital were shortlisted as possible buyers. Lenders found no takers for a majority stake in the airline until May 10, when the bidding process ended. Jet Airways has not paid any salaries to its employees since March. The airline temporarily halted operations on April 17 having failed to raise emergency funding from lenders. The civil aviation ministry allotted a significant portion of the airline\u2019s slots in major airports to other scheduled carriers. Dube was a senior vice-president with american carrier Delta Air Lines before joining Jet Airways in August 2017.