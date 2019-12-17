Turbo Aviation to launch low-cost airline next year

The TruStar fleet will induct 10 ATRs, 10 Airbus A320 and 4 Dorniers.

Hyderabad-based Turbo Aviation plans to launch a new low-cost airline, TruStar, by mid-2020. Turbo Aviation has secured a £100-million ($133.64 million) investment from a UK Business Group for the proposed launch of TruStar — a commuter air service under the UDAN scheme. The TruStar fleet will induct 10 ATRs, 10 Airbus A320 and 4 Dorniers. The company plans to expand its fleet organically with new flying routes in operation.

The aviation company was founded by V Umesh in 2003 and has been steadily growing with its services in aircraft maintenance, ground handling and charter services. Umesh was also instrumental in launching no-frills airliner TruJet in 2015, which is currently the most successful airline operator under UDAN scheme. “We have influential partners now on board who will help us drive the high-demand air-taxi market in India, by connecting new UDAN routes. We are looking to transform the connectivity in the North and Southern sectors to begin with.” Umesh said in a statement.

Turbo Aviation has already signed the partnership deal with the UK Group to speedup TruStar’s launch process. With its countrywide network in both air service and aircraft maintenance, Turbo Aviation possess a huge skillset to make seamless operations around their facilities. “Our new strategic investors will not only bring more firepower and credibility to an emerging market, but also can influence in their respective domain to uplift the under-invested part, ” Umesh said.

TruStar is also adding commercial amphibious aircraft (seaplane) to its fleet.

The Dornier aircraft, which are completely manufactured in India’s HAL facility, will be put into commuter service for the first time in the country. “TruStar will be the first commercial airliner to introduce Made in India ‘Dronier aircraft’ which is a highly versatile light commuter commercial aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Kanpur,” Umesh added.

Turbo Aviation plans to focus on low operating costs, both due to its new, fuel efficient fleet and high-density cabin configurations. The airline plans to initially connect passengers under already-secured UDAN routes, with future plans to connect passengers all over India and eventually overseas destinations.