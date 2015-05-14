Tulsi Gabbard features in ’25 Most Influential Women in US Congress’

Tulsi Gabbard is a US Democrat Congresswoman from Hawaii. (Reuters)

Influential lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard has figured in the list of 25 most influential women in the US Congress.

Gabbard, 33, the only Hindu member of the US Congress, was listed in CQ-Roll Call’s new book, “Powerful Women: The 25 Most Influential Women in Congress” in the ranks of the most accomplished and influential female leaders in Congress.

The book discusses that despite just two years in Congress, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has been able to work with Democrats and Republicans and become a leading voice on military and foreign affairs on both the House Armed Services Committee, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

