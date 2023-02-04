Tube Investments net up 15% at 138 crore

Tube Investments of India (TII), part of Murugappa group, on Friday reported a 15% increase in its net profit at Rs 138 crore for the third quarter of FY23 as compared to Rs 120 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Total revenue was flat at Rs 1,710 crore as compared to Rs 1,701 crore.

The company plans to expand its capacity at the large diameter precision steel tubes manufacturing facility at Tiruttani near Chennai at a cost not exceeding Rs 141 crore, TII said in a release.