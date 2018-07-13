Trujet plans to expand fleet, eyes pan-India footprint

The airline now connects 14 major destinations in south and west India between Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. (PTI)

No-frills carrier TruJet, part of Hyderabad-based Turbo Megha Airways, is planning to induct seven more aircraft to its existing fleet of five. Being operationally profitable, TruJet is now eyeing a pan-India expansion by the end this fiscal. The regional carrier, which has carried about 7.2 million passengers in the last three years, is also planning to add 20 more destinations as part of the Udan Phase 2 connectivity scheme. “We plan to add 20 more destinations in the north and eastern regions. Having established our presence in the south, we are looking at a pan-India foray by the end of this fiscal,” CEO Vishok Mansingh said. The airline now connects 14 major destinations in south and west India between Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The airliner has been awarded the 20 new routes under the Udan scheme. With a fleet of five ATR-72 aircraft, the company will have over 12 ATR-72 aircraft by the end of the financial year. The airline has an about 85% occupancy rate, flying across 32 sectors per day.

It is also hopeful about aviation turbine fuel coming under the GST regime and has made a representation to the aviation ministry on pilot shortage of regional airlines.