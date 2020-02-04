Truecaller turns profitable in India: Here’s how this free mobile app is earning money

Going ahead, the company needs to tweak its model to sustain profitability.

Swedish mobile application Truecaller has finally turned profitable in India and reported that it now has 200 million monthly active users globally. The 2009 founded company, which helps in identifying incoming calls from unknown numbers, is mostly a free service and earns the major chunk of its earnings from its small premium users base. The company also sells databases to corporations. “Globally, TrueCaller sells its database to big businesses — because they have over 100 million users. The database is of landline numbers, prepaid and postpaid (mobile),” sources told Financial Express Online.

The company also provides premium services such as ad-free application usage, blocking numbers, and premium badge to paid users for a set monthly amount. While the company has a very small fragment of premium subscriptions in its overall users, the same has grown immensely since it was launched a year back. “It has already crossed the 1 million mark and projected to grow by another 50% in coming months,” Truecaller said in a statement.

The company also earns via advertisements on its application. “When you browse through the app, ads pop up, these advertisers have paid for space to TrueCaller,” Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said. The same was confirmed by Truecaller which said that advertising sales have levered its revenues. The company is now looking to ramp up its operations and will soon introduce services like Truecaller for Business. By this, SMEs and MSMEs will be able to get more visibility in their vicinity.

Going ahead, the company needs to tweak its model to sustain profitability. “In the current model it is difficult to earn money… They will need to tweak their model given increasing concern around data privacy and make it a subscriber model, with the consumer deciding who gets access to his/her data,” Amit Adarkar said.