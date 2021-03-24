  • MORE MARKET STATS

Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as managing director of India unit

March 24, 2021 5:16 PM

aller identifier application Truecaller on Wednesday said it has appointed Rishit Jhunjhunwala as managing director for its India operations.

Jhunjhunwala, who is currently based in Stockholm (Sweden) at Truecaller’s headquarters, will move back to Bengaluru and will be responsible for spearheading business strategies to expand the company’s footprint and accelerate revenue growth in India, the company said in a statement.

He is currently chief product officer and continues to handle this responsibility as well.

“We wanted a leader like Rishit who can connect deeply with customers, employees and partners alike with his 6 years of extensive experience within the company.

“This is important as India is closest to the heart of the company with over 60 per cent of our users from India. This is a natural fit for Rishit who will lead the India business to greater heights with his exemplary leadership and ability to bring in innovation,” Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller, said.

Jhunjhunwala joined Truecaller in 2015 as vice-president (product) and has led the evolution of the product since then, becoming chief product officer in 2020.

Recently, Truecaller announced 200 million active users in India and over 270 million active users globally.

“I have seen the company grow to be the third most used app in India. I am looking forward to my next venture with Truecaller in India.

“I firmly believe that Truecaller will continue to transform the way the world communicates and bring great value to people around the world,” Jhunjhunwala said.

