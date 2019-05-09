TRU reason why AMUL taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi

Amul is foraying into non-dairy products. That might seem odd for an organisation whose sole strength is milk and dairy products, and which is the largest milk products brand not only in India but in Asia. But there is more to the launch of Amul’s Tru juices. It might be Amul’s test bed before going full throttle in the non-dairy segment, as rising competition threatens margins in its traditional dairy business. That does not mean that Amul is looking to ditch its butter and bread; the dairy business is going to be Amul’s mainstay for the foreseeable future. Despite the competitive intensity, the outlook for a dominant firm such as Amul is promising in the world’s largest milk consuming nation and the world’s fastest growing branded milk market.

“We are learning,” Amul MD RS Sodhi told Financial Express Online when asked if the firm is actually gauging the market before launching full-fledged in the non-dairy segment. “But let me tell you, our main investment and focus will be in dairy. We have other products such as chocolates because learning is a part of brand building,” Sodhi said.

Merit in value-added products in dairy segment

Meanwhile, value-added products within the dairy segment are a new rage among food FMCG brands, as with them, the players might have cracked the code of generating higher revenue with the base product, which is milk. “Players who have higher exposure to value-added products enjoy higher than average margins,” Hetal Gandhi said. In fact, more dairy companies are looking to raise spending on value-added products. Amul’s RS Sodhi also said that the company’s value-added products are doing well. The firm’s flavoured lassi and mishti doi are well received in regional markets, he said.

Dairy industry outlook: Not bad, says research…

While the dairy industry has been doing well for the last few years, coming years will be no exception in growth terms, CRISIL Research Director Hetal Gandhi told Financial Express Online. “Dairy companies have enjoyed healthy profitability in the past and are expected to do better in the coming years. The average EBITDA margin for the top 8 listed companies from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018 was 7% and is expected to expand to 8-9% in fiscal 2019 with lower milk procurement prices,” Hetal Gandhi said. The dairy industry is expected to grow at 15% CAGR during 2018-2023, according to Euromonitor International.

… but dairy is a taxing enterprise, say experts

Brand experts are united in their take that the dairy industry is still a taxing enterprise for the players. It is a price-sensitive and low-profit industry in which major players have to keep reviewing the rates of the product to retain customers. “Dairy is a high price sensitive market. Even a rupee change in milk prices can impact the volume of take-off. Though no industry report exists for this, there is ample proof in the pricing strategies of milk and dairy brands when they enter new markets,” N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, told Financial Express Online. This was confirmed by RS Sodhi as well who said that other players had to keep their prices for dairy products low as there was no increase in the raw milk prices in the last two years.

Renowned brand expert Harish Bijoor has a similar take on the Indian dairy industry. “While reports in public domain do not claim [that dairy is low-profit industry], there is enough evidence in the industry that dairy margins are under stress,” Harish Bijoor told Financial Express Online. “Value-added offerings in this category are rather a niche in volume and dairy in general fights the price war. The price war gets more and more aggressive when it comes to local offerings that compete not necessarily on quality, but on price and volume,” he added.

Amul’s diversification — timely or untimely?

“A brand like Amul should have moved into non-Dairy segments long ago,” N Chandramouli said, adding, “if it were any other private company would have probably already done it.” For Amul to test these segments is a very good move, albeit a little late, he said. The dairy segment is dominated by private players and large cooperatives like Nandini or Aavin, N Chandramouli said. “It is a good move to expand into other areas than dairy, which is shrinking, low margin and highly competitive market.” Amul’s RS Sodhi also recently conceded that even though Amul is the dominating brand in the pan-India market, it does not match the regional penetration of local cooperatives.

Leveraging distribution platform

What could really help brands such as Amul is for them to leverage their existing distribution network to launch new products other than their core strength. Since milk transportation is one of the most difficult logistics to crack, milk being a highly perishable product, Amul has already an ace card in its sleeve in terms of logistics.

“Amul distribution is a big juggernaut in itself. Add to it the equity it has built over decades in the space of food and drink. And add one more, the ability to offer very high quality at very low prices,” Harish Bijoor told Financial Express Online. The same was echoed by N Chandramouli who said, “They have to seek totally new lines of business that will use their existing distribution network strengths to be able to push the new products. Tru is an example of that.”

In fact, food FMCG firms are aware of the potential they have of reaching out to a wider audience by leveraging their developed logistics. “Most foods linked FMCG companies want to capitalize on the distribution network they have and that’s how related food products becomes a priority for them,” Hetal Gandhi said.