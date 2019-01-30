Trivago Guy Abhinav Kumar joins advisory board of PaisaDukan.com

Abhinav Kumar (File)

Digital Marketing Strategist Abhinav Kumar who is also known as Trivago Guy has joined the advisory board of NBFC Peer-to-Peer lending marketplace calledPaisaDukan.com as Digital Marketing and Branding Advisor. Kumar, who is famous for his catchy line – ‘Kya Aapne Kabhi Online Hotel Search Kiya Hain?’ – has a masters in International Management from University of Trento, Italy and is an experienced digital marketer.

Kumar was the country manager of Trivago India and is based out of Germany.

Speaking on his new role, Kumar said, “I am excited to be associated with this leading Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending operator in India. I believe PaisaDukan.com has a lot of potency as a brand. I am now associated to take ahead strategy based digital marketing ahead with my expertise in digital marketing.”

Read Also| Government hikes research fellowship by 24 per cent after months-long protest, scholars to go on hunger strike

He further said that P2P lending has been emerged as an alternative banking option worldwide, in India the industry is at the nascent stage. “The industry needs to create awareness amongst unbanked citizens that will bring revolutionary change for country’s financial sector,” he added.

Commenting on the development, PaisaDukan Founder and CMD Rajiv M Ranjan said: “Currently, PaisaDukan.com is growing at a fast pace. Abhinav will be an asset for us with his knowledge and experience in digital marketing. We want to bring digital revolution in Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending industry. It is our pleasure to have Abhinav on the advisory board of PaisaDukan.com.”