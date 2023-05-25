Trident Q4 net profit falls 28% to Rs 130.66 crore

Trident Ltd on Wednesday reported a 27.91 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 181.25 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Trident said in a BSE filing. Its revenue from operations slipped 15.86 per cent to Rs 1,573.25 crore against Rs 1,869.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Trident’s total expenses fell 13.76 per cent to Rs 1,407.45 crore in the March quarter.

Its total income declined 15.75 per cent to Rs 1,580.33 crore in Q4 FY23. For the fiscal ended March 2023, Trident’s net profit fell 47 per cent to Rs 441.61 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 833.75 crore in FY22. Its consolidated revenue from operations dipped 9.5 per cent to Rs 6,332.26 crore in FY23.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing Trident informed its board in a meeting held on Wednesday declared its first interim dividend of Rs 0.36 per fully paid-up equity share of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2023-24. Punjab-based Trident Ltd operates in the segments of home textiles, yarns, papers and energy. Shares of Trident Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 34.72 apiece on BSE, up 0.23 per cent from the previous close.