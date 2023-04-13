Tribute to Keshub Mahindra: An Englishman in Mumbai

Keshub Mahindra belonged to a generation that was schooled in English traditions and style. His office, adorned with the finest leather upholstery that had just the right amount of patina on it to retain its unmistakable originality, was a class apart. The glistening French polish on his elaborate desk lacked just the right amount of gloss to understate the eminence of the person behind it.

His immaculate dress sense was borne out of a deep discipline in life more than anything as was his love for his country and humanity in general. That he was a perfect gentleman was evident in everything he said or did. That he became a legend of the Indian industry would lend its origins not only to his impeccable ability to find the most harmonious consensus possible with all those who have engaged with him, but also by the respect that the entire corporate world always accorded him.

My father was a good friend of Keshub Mahindra. In the late 80s, we were looking to buy Remington Rand India from him. My father asked him: “Tell me Keshubbhai what do you think is the right price?” The next instant, I find them shaking hands. The old way of dealmaking, a bonding through mutual respect.We have almost forgotten that kind of a world. One that was traversed with gentle strides; one where the softness of voice conveyed deep conviction; where warmth and charm spoke more than words; where personal style reflected inherent elegance or where, in consummation of all these, giants like Keshub Mahindra walked the corporate corridors.

I have found that one of the best ways of knowing a person is while playing golf. I had played a few rounds of golf with Keshubuncle (as I called him) and what struck me was that despite my being far younger than him, he was immensely courteous, correct and kind. I have a picture of him in my mind that was formed then. A picture of someone with a golden heart, with great wisdom, fair and unflinching in his principles and ethics. If his purpose in a lifetime was to inspire many around him, he has accomplished that with amazing success, the best of examples being the company that he founded, Mahindra and Mahindra. That the group is a bellwether for corporate governance and excellence across so many facets of business, owes its foundations to the nature and culture that Keshub Mahindra imbued. I have seen the way he groomed Anand Mahindra and then let him be. And it always bewildered me when Anand used to call him ‘Keshub’.

Though Keshub Mahindra was at the helm of one of India’s best-known companies for five decades, he chose to always remain out of the limelight. He graced many bodies, including governmental committees and social endeavours. As a steadfast philanthropist, he never allowed his work to be publicised.His legacy goes far beyond the amazing company he built and nurtured. His philanthropy, always discreet, and his deep desire for ethics in all walks of life have provided a stronger lining to the fabric that holds both the community and business world upright. The memory of him that will last in me forever is of a person that always placed everyone else above him while he practiced grace, elegance and kindness. An extraordinary league of gentlemen has almost become extinct with his passing.

–The writer is chairman, RPG Enterprises