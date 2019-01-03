Triangular contest: TCS, Wipro & Tech Mahindra in race for job to spruce up patent processing system

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 1:28 AM

The office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has shortlisted a total of ten companies out of 19 bids it received by inviting expression of interest (EoI).

These latest technologies could be used in wide ranging applications like re-engineering processes of prosecution, protection of IPRs, their enforcement and promotions.

Country’s top IT companies TCS, Wipro and Tech Mahindra are in the race for securing a contract for implementing latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) in the patent processing system. The office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) has shortlisted a total of ten companies out of 19 bids it received by inviting expression of interest (EoI).

Apart from the three biggies, other companies which are shortlisted are eMudhra, Evon Technologies, Gridlogics Technologies, JK Technosoft, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Talwar & Talwar Consultants and Tarsha Systems, according to a CGPDTM notification.

The introduction of latest technologies is meant to enhance the speed, efficiency and productivity in the processing of applications. CGPDTM will now host a limited tender among the shortlisted companies to choose a vendor to implement the technological solutions.

CGPDTM had invited EoIs from agencies and companies, both national and international, which had a proven track record of having conducted and executed similar tasks. The prospective vendor is free to suggest other technologies that can help improve the patenting process.

CGPDTM, under Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, is responsible for administration of all major intellectual property rights (IPR) legislations in the country such as patents, designs, trademarks, geographical indications, copyrights and semiconductor integrated circuits layout-design. It is strengthening the IPR management and ensuring ease of access to IP system for all stakeholders.

According to industry watchers, the move to incorporate latest technologies in the system of the patent offices will improve the efficiency considerably and cut the processing period drastically down.

Earlier, it used to take up to five years, or even longer, in some cases, to dispose off patent applications from the date of filing. However, it has come down to three years in the recent past and with the new technologies, it is likely to come down further, they said.

The new technologies will be introduced into the existing work-flow at patent offices which include stages such as application filing, electronic data processing, classification, screening, publication, allotment, prior art searching, examination, pre-grant opposition, hearings, disposal, post grant oppositions and renewal of patent.

The prospective vendor would be required to submit the proposal for application of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, IoT and other latest technologies to strengthen the processes of patent offices in order to enhance the speed, efficiency and quality of the work.

According to CGPDTM, while the intellectual property (IP) communities across the globe are concerned about devising appropriate IP laws to protect the emergent technologies, the true potential of the latest technologies need to be leveraged in IP regime itself by utilising their mettle to address issues ranging from inception of a possible IP to its enforcement. These latest technologies could be used in wide ranging applications like re-engineering processes of prosecution, protection of IPRs, their enforcement and promotions.

