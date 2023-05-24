scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Trent sets up 50:50 JV with Singapore’s apparel maker MAS Amity

Trent and MAS Amity, have subscribed equally to 5 lakh equity shares of the new entity at a face value of Rs 10 each, amounting to a total of Rs 50 lakh, Trent said in the exchange filing.

Written by FE Bureau
Trent, Tata, Trent MAS, Industry
The collaboration between Trent and MAS is aimed at deepening Trent’s ability to offer fully owned brands at its retail stores.

Tata Group’s Trent on Tuesday incorporated a new company Trent MAS Fashion as a 50:50 joint venture with Singapore-based MAS Amity, it said in an exchange filing. The new entity will focus on the business of designing, developing and manufacturing intimate apparel and other related products in India.

Both the companies, Trent and MAS Amity, have subscribed equally to 5 lakh equity shares of the new entity at a face value of Rs 10 each, amounting to a total of Rs 50 lakh, Trent said in the exchange filing.

Also Read

The joint venture company has an authorised share capital of Rs 1 crore, which is divided into 10 lakh equity shares of the company, with each share having a value of Re 1.

Also Read

The collaboration between Trent and MAS is aimed at deepening Trent’s ability to offer fully owned brands at its retail stores, along with helping MAS to expand its international presence.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 02:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market