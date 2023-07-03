TRENDLYNE: A financial platform that simplifies investment

Data and rapid information are the major differentiators in the stock market. Trendlyne, a fast-growing platform for stock market analysis, offers data-driven insights and analysis to investors and traders, helping them improve the returns on their investments. Fintech was conceived in 2017 with the idea of democratising stock market data for investors and traders. In a short span of time, the company has gained a strong foothold in India.

“We simplify investing in the stock, derivatives and mutual fund markets. These markets, awash as they are with news, ‘stock tips’ and management commentary, often prove confusing for investors,” says Amber Pabreja, founder & CEO, Trendlyne. “We also provide a platform and an app that gives retail investors access to products and features—such as real-time alerts and backtesting—that were once accessible only to professional investors and funds. This helps users find investing opportunities on their own and avoid money-losing mistakes.”

Strong footprint

Trendlyne’s B2B business counts India’s major brokerages among its customers, including IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, HDFC Securities, 5Paisa, and several others. The company serves over 600 million APIs and page views every month to its B2B customers. “We have seen rapid growth in the past year, with over 300 million page views over 12 months on our website and mobile app. We are now among the top 50 websites in India in the investing space; the Trendlyne Markets app, which launched recently on the Google Play store, already has high ratings and over half a million downloads,” Pabreja adds.

Recently, the company announced its Series-A $1.8 million investment round led by the IIFL Fintech Fund. “We are a profitable company and the goal from the start has been to market-test products to build a sustainable business. Our revenue and profits are up 60% compared to the previous year,” reveals Pabreja, who has earlier worked with firms like Tejas Networks and Veritas Software India.

Cut the data clutter

According to Pabreja, investors face information overload on a daily basis online. Navigating through this web of news, data and so on is difficult, especially for retail investors. “Trendlyne’s approach is to declutter this by giving (i) relevant insights (ii) customisability for users across the platform through features like ‘My Metrics’ and a custom newsfeed and (iii) powerful tools that identify the best potential investments quickly, so that Trendlyne users are the first to know,” he points out.

Trendlyne’s stock analysis platform offers unique and innovative products, many of which are first in the market. These include Starfolio and Trendlyne stock reports. The company has built over 60+data feeds of its own, which makes analysis possible on unstructured information like pdf filings and reports.

“With a product suite that includes stock scores, screeners and research reports Trendlyne can help even the average Joe with investments,” says Pabreja. “The USP of the company is an easy to use, insight-based approach to presenting information to its consumer base across B2B or B2C,” he adds.

Trendlyne was the first to launch automated, one click real-time alerts for a user’s portfolio and watchlist, allowing them to track their portfolio of stocks and receive immediate updates on stock price changes, result announcements and 70 other criteria. Trendlyne is now expanding its presence in the global market starting with the US, UK and Canada.

Stock tips

* Serves B2B & B2C consumers via website and mobile app

* Secures $1.8 million Series A investment round led by IIFL Fintech fund

* Serves over 600 million APIs and page views/month

* B2B customers include IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, HDFC Securities

* Its markets app has over half a million downloads on Google Play store