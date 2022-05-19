scorecardresearch

Trehan Iris to invest Rs 360 cr to develop commercial project in Greater Noida

Written by PTI
Realty firm Trehan Iris will invest Rs 360 crore to develop a commercial project, comprising retail and office spaces as well as a 100-keys hotel, in Greater Noida.

The company has launched the project ‘Iris Broadway- Greno West’, which is spread across 3.4 acres of land.

The total project cost is Rs 360 crore including the land cost, Trehan Iris said in a statement.

The project has been conceptualised by Benoy, UK, the team behind the famous Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk.

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said, “Spread across a 1 million square feet area, the mall is articulated with in-depth retail zoning and layout based on a lease-based model. We will deliver the retail in three years from now and its office and hotel part will be delivered in next one and half years.” This mixed-use development will also have a 100-room boutique hotel.

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said, “We are targeting about 1,000 retail points at this upcoming project and foresee about 25,000-35,000 footfalls on weekends and about 15,000 on weekdays at Iris Broadway – Greno West once operational.” Trehan Iris has over six decades of experience in the construction field. It has delivered 15 million square feet area across 100+ projects in Delhi-NCR. This includes prestigious projects for CPWD, DDA, and PWD across Delhi-NCR.

