Treebo Hotels looking to double its portfolia, add 400 properties by 2019-end

Budget hospitality chain Treebo Hotels is looking to double its portfolio by adding 400 properties to its network by the end of next year in the country, a top official has said.

The company currently has 400 hotels with 10,000 rooms in its portfolio. “We will be able to go to 800 hotels by end of 2019 from the present 400 hotels on back of several initiatives we are taking,” Treebo Hotels co-founder Sidharth Gupta told PTI. As part of the strategy for growth, the company is making a big bet on offline sales channels despite being an internet first company, he added.

The major thrust of the company is going to be implementing the offline to online model for growth, Gupta said. “We are planning to launch a new mobile app which will work on the concept of offline to online model. This will focus on local sales intermediaries and those seeking for part time income,” Gupta said. The other channel that would again work on this model is corporates, he added.

“Corporates are very high potential channel for us. At present, we have 8,000 corporates registered with us. We have also made a dedicated portal for the admin of the corporates to book directly,” Gupta said. The company is aggressively looking to expand the number of corporates registered with it, he added. “We had also launched ‘premium budget’ offering mainly for the corporate clients,” the co-founder said. The third vertical that the company is focussing on is the travel trade channel.

“We (are) targeting both the large agents and also the small agents. We already have people like Thomas Cook and Cox & Kings, among others working with us,” he added. When asked about the business model the company follows, Gupta said: “The business model that we follow is franchise model. We pioneered this concept in 2015 in the budget hotels segment”. The company follows a full inventory, asset light and technology enabled model, he added. Founded in June 2015, Treebo Hotels is the brainchild of Sidharth Gupta, Rahul Chaudhary and Kadam Jeet Jain.