Travelyaari, Amazon Pay in tie-up

Travelyaari has joined hands with Amazon Pay.

End to end digital platform provider in transport sector, Travelyaari, has joined hands with Amazon Pay to implement efficient online transactions in its services within its digital ecosystem. This partnership will provide the company with access to Amazon Pay’s wide user base. The company has already partnered with Paytm for some of its online transactions.

Travelyaari CEO and co-founder Aurvind Lama said, “We’ve enabled Amazon Pay on our website and on our transporters’ websites now. This is mutually beneficial for us and Amazon.”

Srinath Srinivasan