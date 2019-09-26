Travel firm Deem to pump $10 million into India centre, hires 100 in 9 months

Deem senior vice-president Neil Markey says the company wants to get great talent for the Bengaluru hub, not just a bunch of engineers

Silicon Valley-based Deem, offering solutions for business travel industry, will invest $10 million in its relocated R&D Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and plans to hire over 100 professionals in nine to 12 months, its senior vice-president Neil Markey told FE. “I don’t believe hiring is ever complete. We want to get great talent for the Bengaluru hub, not just a bunch of engineers,” he said.

Deem, acquired by car rental giant Enterprise Holdings earlier this year, is seeing big opportunity for companies that offer cost-optimising cloud tech to business travellers, as global economy is still facing headwinds and corporate travel managers go stricter on costs.

The company reckons that tectonic shifts are happening in the travel industry, as every tour is getting restructured in technology perspective and travel management is moving from centralised systems to direct connections.

“We are scouting for people, who are not only good at just AI and machine learning, but also at data analytics. We have a recommendation engine for the end-client and all that machine learning should be able to feed the recommendation engine,” says Markey.

World’s largest car rental provider Enterprise Holdings had completed its acquisition procedures of Deem Software by January. The new acquisition commands a customer portfolio including Pepsi, McKinsey and Company, eBay, Bank of America, NBA, Merck and Bose.

Deem Software spokesperson quotes Madrid-based Amadeus’ study that Asia’s travel market is expected to more than double by 2025. India is counted to be in the top five by 2022, according to a GBTA (Global Business Travel Association) report. “We will optimise Asia-Pacific presence, leveraging Indian operations,” says Ramesh Kalanje, VP & GM, Deem.

For a company that claims to have saved $33 million for its clients in 2018, on airfare, wouldn’t the global economic slowdown impact the business in 2019 and 2020? “In fact, we’d be able to save much more for the clients in this season,” says Markey.

“Our ticket exchange feature automatically recalculates fares and reissues tickets without the agent. Deem’s platform is faster — time tests show travellers can book air, hotel and rental car almost two minutes faster per booking with six less clicks than the leading competitor. It can figure out if the user would spend the evening on a movie or a concert and book tickets, accordingly.”