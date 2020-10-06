  • MORE MARKET STATS

Transport for London refuses to grant licence to Ola

October 6, 2020 1:00 AM

“Through our investigations we discovered that flaws in Ola's operating model have led to the use of unlicensed drivers and vehicles in more than 1,000 passenger trips,” TfL said in a statement.

Ola started its operations in London in February this year. The company made its UK foray in 2018 and services about 27 cities in the country.

Transport for London (TfL) has refused to grant Ola a new London private hire vehicle (PHV) operator's licence after it discovered a number of failures on the cab aggregator's part that could have risked public safety. "Through our investigations we discovered that flaws in Ola's operating model have led to the use of unlicensed drivers and vehicles in more than 1,000 passenger trips," TfL said in a statement.

Marc Rozendal, managing director at Ola UK, said the company will appeal this decision. Applicants have a right to appeal a decision not to grant a licence to a magistrates’ court within 21 days. Ola can continue to operate pending the outcome of any appeal process.

Rival Uber recently won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence that had been taken away over safety concerns, according to media reports.

