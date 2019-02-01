TRAI’s New Rule for DTH, Cable TV: New rules kick in, know all about it and how to enrol

New TRAI Rules for DTH: TRAI had ensured that there will be no blackout of the services and free-to-air channels will continue to air

TRAI’s New Rule for DTH: TRAI’s ambitious plan to usher TV viewing in new era has kicked in today and while a large number of the population has already switched over to the new plan, the service providers along with the authority are regularly working to prioritize the switch, TRAI said in a press release on 31 January 2019.

For those who are still to register their choices, the service providers are expected to get in touch via various methods like Mobile Apps, SMS, Website, and through direct personal contact or through their Local Cable Operators. Alternatively, one can also visit the service provider website or mobile application to register their choices. TRAI had ensured that there will be no blackout of the services and free-to-air channels will continue to air if you don’t get your choices registered before 31 January 2019.

Clarifying about the option to select pay or free-to-air channels on an a-la-carte basis, the authority said that the customers are empowered to choose the channels in any combination thereof despite what the service provider says. This comes in the light of several service providers forcing the consumers to opt for bouquets or predefined package, TRAI said. TRAI said that the consumers can report the same to the TRAI call centre at 0120 – 6898689 or e-mail at ‘daS@trai.gov.in’.

However, DTH giants such as Airtel, Videocon, Tata Sky and Dish TV have made the transition to the new plan a hassle-free process and their websites are now compliant with the proposed changes. Also, TRAI had requested the service providers to dedicate a consumer-oriented channel numbered 999 which can be accessed to check channel prices. One can also head to TRAI’s channel selector application to get a preview of the new MRP.

To clear the air about the stay on TRAI’s proposed changes, it said that Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata had vacated the stay after TRAI had filed an application. The plan has come in full force now.

TRAI’s new plan empowers the consumers to pay for the channels they wish to watch. The base pack is priced at Rs 154 (including GST) and comprises the network fees for 100 channels out of which 25 channels are mandatory Doordarshan channels. TV viewers have a choice among 550 FTA channels and 330 pay channels which include both SD and HD channels.