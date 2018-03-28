Trai’s new portal to compare operator tariffs

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is in final stages of launching a web portal which will enable subscribers to compare all the tariff plans, including segmented offers, by operators under a single roof. (Reuters)

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is in final stages of launching a web portal which will enable subscribers to compare all the tariff plans, including segmented offers, by operators under a single roof. The move is aimed at enhancing transparency regarding tariff filing by operators as well as to make available a simple mechanism for subscribers to check and compare mobile tariff plans. “Trai is testing the website and is in final stages of launching it. The portal is likely to become operational in the next 1-2 months. With this a customer can go on the site and can check what plans all the operators are offering for say Rs 100,” a source said.

As stated is the past too, under the principle of transparency, an operator has to report all the tariff plans it is offering, including segmented offers, to the regulator and on the company website. The 63rd amendment to the Telecommunications Tariff Order (TTO) reinforces this, the source added.

Trai chairman R S Sharma had earlier told FE that the regulator will create a portal that will not only display tariffs, but will also have a mechanism that will enable developers to use the data to build apps based on the information provided on the site. On an average, operators file around 22,000-25,000 tariff plans with the authority in a year.

Confirming the development, a senior DoT official, who is aware of the developments in this regard, said that the site will soon become operational.

“It is a good step. Customers can, under a single roof can check what all operators are offering at a particular price. With clarity on reporting on segmented offers, customers will also come to know about special plans. Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have already started reporting to Trai on segmented offers and Bharti Airtel will also follow.”