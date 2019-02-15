TRAI’s new DTH, cable pricing rules: BARC holds back TV viewership data till further notice; check details

The data will only be available the subscribers of the agency, BARC said on the official website on its weekly data page.

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) will hold back the data on weekly TV ratings on public platforms as industry migrates to new tariff order laid down by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The data will only be available the subscribers of the agency, BARC said on the official website on its weekly data page.

“In light of implementation of TRAI’s new tariff order and on-ground changes BARC India’s viewership data will be released only to its subscribers until further notice,” BARC said.

Also read: Amazon’s ditches New York on Valentine’s Day; may scare off other tech companies too

TRAI has recently extended the deadline for the DTH and cable customers and subscribers till March 31, 2019 to choose their television channels and create their packs under its new regulatory framework. The new rule came into effect on February 1, 2019. January 31, 2019 was the deadline for consumers to choose their new data packs.

The timeline has been extended to March 31, 2019, by TRAI in order to help consumers who are yet to finalise packs.

“Some subscribers are facing difficulties in selecting the channels/bouquet of their choice,” TRAI had recently said in a statement.

TRAI has clarified that for the time being cable operators and DTH companies can offer customers what will be called a ‘Best Fit Plan’ based on their television consumption habits. This is only for customers who have not chosen their plans till now.

TRAI is a statutory body set up by the government of India under section 3 of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. It is the regulator of the telecommunications sector in India.