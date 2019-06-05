TRAI’s network coverage map to be live in a few weeks, says RS Sharma

By: |
Published: June 5, 2019 11:13:26 AM

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had, last year, launched the beta version of the map on a limited scale - covering only two circles including Delhi, and has now roped in a new vendor to scale up its efforts.

The coverage map will plot on a map the (network) coverage of operators' services, say 2G, 3G, 4G, VOLTE, (PTI File photo)The coverage map will plot on a map the (network) coverage of operators? services, say 2G, 3G, 4G, VOLTE, (PTI File photo)

TRAI hopes to go live, in a few weeks, with an all India coverage map on its site that will allow telecom subscribers to check the extent and strength of an operator’s network coverage at a chosen location, a top official has said. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had, last year, launched the beta version of the map on a limited scale – covering only two circles including Delhi, and has now roped in a new vendor to scale up its efforts. The previous contract was with Centre for Development of Telematics.

“TRAI is preparing the coverage map of the country so as to identify the black holes or the areas which are not covered or partially covered. We have roped in a vendor who is doing the development, we are taking data from the service providers,” TRAI Chairman R S Sharma told PTI recently. The project will be live in a few weeks’ time, Sharma added.

“The coverage map will plot on a map the (network) coverage of operators’ services, say 2G, 3G, 4G, VOLTE, with granularity…it will show in a graphical manner which are the areas and extent of coverage. It will also be helpful in a sense that it will say this is the weak area, the coverage is not there…or partially there,” he added.

Sharma said the regulator continues to keep a close watch on the service quality being offered by the telecom operators. “We are always concerned about the quality of service and continue to monitor quality of service closely. We have now increased the coverage of number of cities….there are over 100 cities which are now being covered by independent drive tests, we cover highways and rail routes,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TRAI’s network coverage map to be live in a few weeks, says RS Sharma
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition