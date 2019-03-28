TRAI’s ambitious best-fit-plan; here’s what will happen to your DTH, Cable TV after 31 March

The alternate was introduced by TRAI in February to avoid inconvenience to users after the new regime.

Even though TRAI’s deadline for DTH, Cable TV migration approaches near, there is no clarification from TRAI as to what happens to the subscribers who don’t migrate to the new plan after 31 March 2019. However, an industry executive told Financial Express Online that if a subscriber misses the new TRAI deadline and has already paid for beyond that date, they will be transferred to TRAI’s best-fit-plan.

Nevertheless, there are chances that some channels may get blacked out if migration is not done within the stipulated time. TRAI has not said anything over this matter.

What is best-fit-plan?

The alternate was introduced by TRAI in February to avoid inconvenience to users after the new regime for TV viewing rolled out. For the subscribers who did not migrate to new DTH, Cable TV rules by TRAI’s earlier proposed deadline of 1 February, they were provided with an option to let Distribution Platform Operator (DPOs) curate the plan.

Taking into account factors such as usage pattern of the user and the language spoken, TRAI also said that the plan would ideally be a blend of channels from several genres.

“Subscribers will be free to change their ‘Best Fit Plan’ at any date and time on or before 31st March 2019 and DPOs shall convert their ‘Best Fit Plan’ into the desired pack (channel/Bouquet) within 72 hours from the time choice exercised by the Subscriber.” TRAI had said in a statement. It had added that there will be no ‘lock-in period’ till 31 March for those who have been migrated to the plan by the DPOs.

Also, TRAI had directed DPO’s to ensure that the best-fit-plan does not exceed the amount that the user pays on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, TRAI’s chairman had recently announced that the subscribers will soon have the option to switch their DTH or cable service provider without changing the set-top box. Expected to be effective by the end of the year, this may cut costs for subscribers.