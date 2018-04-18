Trai vs Airtel, Idea: TDSAT reserves its interim order

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Tuesday reserved its interim order on the petitions filed by Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular, where both the operators had challenged Trai’s regulation prohibiting them from offering segmented offers. (IE)

The Trai's regulation states that there can be no discrimination between different sets of consumers.

Both operators have got a small window of relief till TDSAT comes out with its interim order, as they do not have to comply with Trai’s direction on reporting segmented offers to the regulator.

In February, Bharti and Idea moved the TDSAT against Trai’s 63rd amendment to the Telecommunication Tariff Order (TTO), where the regulator defined predatory pricing for the first time and also amended the definition of ascertaining a significant market player (SMP). In their appeals, both urged the TDSAT to stay the new regulations till the case is decided. They had also urged the tribunal to provide them relief regarding reporting on segmented offers. After the interim order, the tribunal will start the hearing on the final order.