scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

TRAI to issue consultation paper on strengthening digital inclusion

The TRAI Chief also outlined eight challenges, and said increased emphasis on these would accelerate digital momentum.

Written by PTI
Updated:
TRAI to issue consultation paper on strengthening digital inclusion
The consultation paper on the issue is expected to be released in coming months, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said on the sidelines of India Digital Summit 2023.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will bring out a consultation paper to further strengthen digital inclusion, looking at three key aspects of devices, connectivity and literacy.

The consultation paper on the issue is expected to be released in coming months, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said on the sidelines of India Digital Summit 2023, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Also Read

The consultation paper on anvil is expected to look at three key aspects — devices, connectivity and literacy. Speaking at the event, Vaghela said: “We are planning to come out with a consultation paper to comprehensively address and look at further strengthening digital inclusion in the country.” The TRAI Chief also outlined eight challenges, and said increased emphasis on these would accelerate digital momentum.

Also Read
Also Read

These areas include revamp of digital governance Infrastructure, challenges arising out of convergence and reduced investment cycles due to technological disruptions, and keeping technology at the core of policy formulations.

More Stories on
industry news
TRAI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 14:52 IST