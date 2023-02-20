TRAI to issue consultation paper on strengthening digital inclusion

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will bring out a consultation paper to further strengthen digital inclusion, looking at three key aspects of devices, connectivity and literacy.

The consultation paper on the issue is expected to be released in coming months, TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela said on the sidelines of India Digital Summit 2023, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The consultation paper on anvil is expected to look at three key aspects — devices, connectivity and literacy. Speaking at the event, Vaghela said: “We are planning to come out with a consultation paper to comprehensively address and look at further strengthening digital inclusion in the country.” The TRAI Chief also outlined eight challenges, and said increased emphasis on these would accelerate digital momentum.

These areas include revamp of digital governance Infrastructure, challenges arising out of convergence and reduced investment cycles due to technological disruptions, and keeping technology at the core of policy formulations.