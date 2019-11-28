Trai to decide on floor price for tariffs after studying responses

The sources further said the it was conveyed to operators during the meeting that they need to give in writing about their demands for a floor price.

Telecom operators wanting the intervention of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in setting a floor price for tariffs will first have to give a written request to the regulator in this regard. Only after examining how many operators raise such a demand, will the regulator take a view on the matter, sources said.

A floor price for tariffs was in news recently as government sources had indicated that Trai will examine the matter as part of the larger government package to put the financially stressed industry back on the tracks, but since all the operators have on their own declared to increase tariffs by next month, the need for any such measure is not seen now. Further, the government also did not send any reference to the Trai in the matter.

According to sources, during a meeting with Trai chairman RS Sharma on Wednesday, some operators raised the issue of setting floor price for tariffs.

The meeting was attended by Vodafone Idea chief executive Ravinder Takkar, Reliance Jio managing director Sanjay Mashruwala, BSNL chairman and PK Purwar, MTNL CMD Sunil Kumar and the regulatory head of Bharti Airtel Ravi Gandhi.

The meeting was a routine affair to identify policy issues for next year but given the situation in telecom sector, some operators raised the demand for floor price.

