Trai starts consultation to review registration mechanism for OSPs

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has started a consultation process to review the terms and conditions for registration of other service providers (OSPs) which provide services like tele-banking, tele-medicine, tele-trading, call center etc.

The telecom regulator had received a reference from department of telecommunications (DoT) in September last year to review the registration mechanism. In the consultation process, the regulator will seek views of the stakeholders on a variety of aspects like validity of registration to registration charges, connectivity and interconnectivity aspects and security conditions among others. Stakeholders can send the written comments on the consultation paper by April 29, and counter comments by May 13.

Trai said in view of the vast changes in technology and evolution of different networking architectures and solutions for setting up of OSP network and evolution of new user applications and service delivery scenarios, a need has been felt by DoT to review the technical, financial and regulatory requirements, scope of operations and the terms and conditions of registrations of OSPs in a comprehensive and holistic manner.

“Further, it has been desired by DoT to devise a technology-neutral framework so as to promote innovations for setting up OSP delivery platform in the most cost-efficient manner for faster promotion of OSPs in the country,” Trai said in the paper.