TRAI recommendation on 5G spectrum by March, says Telecom Minister

The minister said the the Department of Telecom is parallelly working on other auction-related process to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

The telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s recommendation on 5G spectrum is expected to come by March, after which spectrum action will be held expeditiously for the rollout of the next generation service.

The minister said the the Department of Telecom is parallelly working on other auction-related process to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2022-23, the minister said that “recommendation on 5G are expected by March”.

He said that the budget focusses on enhancing research and development of indigenous technology.

The minister said that the government will make efforts for 5G services rolledout in India in 2022.