Trai moves to fix floor price for telecom tariffs

Currently, tariffs are under forbearance, which means that operators are free to fix and implement them without any prior nod from the regulator.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday came out with a consultation paper on setting a floor price for telecom tariffs. The paper comes after industry body COAI urged the regulator to fix a floor price for data services. Trai has come out with a list of 19 questions wherein it wants to know what could be the methodology to fix floor price for data and voice services as well as bundled offers. The regulator also wants to know if there should be a floor ceiling also, so that interest of consumers could be safeguarded.

COAI had written that tariff correction in the current level of fierce competition was not possible by any service provider voluntarily and thus the only option available is prescription of a minimum tariff for mobile data service by the Authority. “At the same time, the Authority would be aware that unlike mobile data, voice services are considered as essential services especially by the subscribers at bottom of the pyramid and, therefore, would need to be continued under the present forbearance regime,” Rajan Mathews, director general, COAI, had written to Trai.

The Trai said that the department of telecommunications (DoT) has also forwarded representations received by it from telecom operators regarding various issues including demand from some telcos seeking floor tariff fixation by the regulator/government. The three private operators have announced tariff revision from December 3 and 6, and hikes range from 15% to 50%.

Traditionally, the Indian telecom sector has been voice driven but over the past couple of years, the sector has become data-centric. Over the past few months, Trai said, there have been reports and industry representations indicating that telecom sector is going through a phase of turbulence, with intense competition and pricing pressures leading to a decline in revenues and profitability.

Trai in 2012 had floated a consultation paper in 2012 seeking comments on review of forbearance regime and desirable tariff regime for data services. At the time, it was decided that forbearance in tariffs should continue. The policy of forbearance in telecom tariffs was again reviewed by Trai in 2017 when a few operators were of the view that there should be some form of floor price in the tariffs so that the possibility of predatory pricing could be avoided. After detailed discussions, it was decided that forbearance should continue for tariffs.

Floor price implies setting a price below which no telecom operator can offer its services. As it is a difficult and complicated decision, regulators generally avoid it as it is considered anti-competitive and anti-consumer. The revenue from per minute of outgoing call has decreased to 13 paisa in June 2019 from 49 paisa in June 2016. Similarly, the average data cost to subscriber per GB has decreased to Rs. 11.78 in 2018 from Rs. 268.97 in 2014.