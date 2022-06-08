Trai looking at AI, machine learning to curb pesky communications

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is looking at utilising technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to tackle the menace of spam communications. According to sources, the authority is working with telecom operators to work out such a solution.

To start with, telecom operators have started to analyse data from the blockchain-enabled system currently in place for commercial messages. Based on the results, the Authority will think about the next plan of action. If required, it may issue a consultation paper or issue directions.

A blockchain-enabled system for commercial messages is already in place since March last year. It allows only the registered telemarketers, banks and other enterprises — which have the required templates, headers and format — to send messages to customers. If the message is not formatted in the right way or does not have the approved header, the system blocks the message.

But though the system has managed to curb a lot of fraudulent communications, the problem surrounding unregistered entities remain. Such entities, which could be telemarketers or fraudsters, among others, use a normal mobile number to send messages to customers. In this case, the current system fails to recognise and block it. But with the help of AI and ML, it could be possible to single out such numbers.

Under the current system, telemarketers and other entities like banks are given specific headers so that the customer knows who the sender is. Around 300,000 enterprises and telemarketing companies have joined the system, registered over 770,000 SMS headers, 942,000 content templates and 50,000 consent templates.

The blockchain system or distributed ledger technology (DLT) requires enterprises and telemarketers to come onboard through a telecom operator following a KYC process. The DLT maintains relevant records, including preferences of subscribers and specific consent they may give to a business.

The information is encrypted and available only to the telcos for the limited purpose of verifying that an intended message is in conformance with the subscriber’s wishes. An automated process scrubs the messages submitted for transmission to remove those that do not comply with the regulations or the wishes of the intended subscriber.