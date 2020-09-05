Trai extends deadline for Vodafone Idea to reply to show-cause notice for RedX plan

The tribunal, however, allowed Trai to complete its inquiry on the premium plan.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has further extended the deadline till September 8 for Vodafone Idea (VIL) to respond to its show-cause notice regarding its RedX plan. The original deadline was August 31, which was first extended till September 4 on a request from VIL, which has again sought more time.

So far, Vodafone Idea has failed to answer the queries raised by Trai. The deadline will not be further extended as the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) is scheduled to hear the issue on September 10. The regulator will submit the details and outcome of the inquiry into the RedX plan to the tribunal. Earlier, the TDSAT had stayed Trai’s interim direction to stop its RedX offer immediately, allowing Vodafone Idea to on-board new customers for the plan. The tribunal, however, allowed Trai to complete its inquiry on the premium plan.

Trai, in its directions dated July 11, had asked VIL to “withhold, with immediate effect and until further orders, the Vodafone RedX offer to facilitate detailed examination”. A similar direction was also sent to Bharti Airtel to stop its premium plan for Platinum customers. Airtel has already decided to withdraw its plan.