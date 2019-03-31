TRAI deadline for DTH, Cable TV ends today! How to enrol; what will happen if you don’t

By: | Published: March 31, 2019 11:57 AM

An industry executive, whom Financial Express Online spoke to, said that if a customer has paid for beyond the target date (which is 31 March 2019 for now) and hasn’t exercised their TV viewing choice, they would be transferred to best-fit-plan.

TRAI’s extended deadline for DTH and Cable TV ends today. However, the apex authority has not released any clarification as to what happens if a user fails to enrol before the deadline ends. An industry executive, whom Financial Express Online spoke to, said that if a customer has paid for beyond the target date (which is 31 March 2019 for now) and hasn’t exercised their TV viewing choice, they would be transferred to best-fit-plan.

Best-fit-plan is TRAI’s offering to the subscribers who don’t exercise their option but have paid for subscription. Distribution platform operators have been directed to migrate subscribers to a plan curated based upon their usage pattern, language spoken and a blend of several genres of channels, according to a TRAI statement. TRAI had also assured that the best-fit-plan will not exceed the monthly amount that a subscriber pays.

Here’s how to subscribe to TRAI’s new regime:

Channel selector application

For the convenience of users, TRAI had earlier launched a channel selector application using which customers can get a preview of their TV bills. It is also useful for optimization of TV bills as it bundles channels together to give one the cheapest price for their selection.

TRAI also gives an option to print out the previewed option. The same can be given to Cable TV, DTH operators for easy selection of channels. However, this is only a mock subscription.

Using channel selector application is completely up to the customers. Channels can also be viewed on DTH provider’s official website or mobile application.

DTH provider’s website/ mobile application

After entering details such as subscriber ID, mobile number etc, customers are prompted to select a-la-carte channels or pre-curated bouquet offerings or service provider’s recommended plans which differ from one DTH provider to another. Most of the DTH service providers are running channel selection option on their website and mobile application.

Direct contact DTH provider, cable operator

Customers can also contact their service providers to register their choices for easy migration. Also, TRAI had earlier directed service providers to run a consumer help channel which is numbered 999.

Meanwhile, the plan has not struck the right chord with many. However, TRAI chairman has ceaselessly backed the plan claiming that the new pricing regime has brought down TV bills for the subscribers and was a step towards empowering consumers.

