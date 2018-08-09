TRAI chief Ram Sewak Sharma gets two-year extension. (PTI)

Ram Sewak Sharma was today given two-year extension as the chief of the telecom regulator TRAI, according to an official order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Sharma as chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a further period beyond August 10, 2018 upto September 30, 2020, i.e. the date on which he attains the age of 65 years, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

He was in July 2015 named as the TRAI chief for a three-year period.