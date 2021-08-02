Traffic moderated at major ports in June

Container volumes at 902kTEUs were relatively stronger, clocking a 3.7% CAGR vs June-19.
Major ports’ volumes moderated to ~58.6mnt in June 2021 (-3% m-m), posting 1% CAGR vs June-19. POL and coal volumes were weak, with POL volumes declining at a 2.9% CAGR vs June-19 and coal volumes declining at a 3.4% CAGR.
In tonnage terms, container volumes clocked a 5.8% CAGR, recording strong growth despite the global container shortage.
