Traditional job roles are getting redesigned: Siddhrath Gupta , CEO, Mercer Mettl

Siddhrath Gupta , CEO, Mercer Mettl

Official data made public by the government in May suggests that unemployment in India is at a 45-year high. Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer Mettl, a global HR firm, tells FE’s Shubhra Tandon that there is more than meets the eye. Excerpts:

What do you make of the official data released on unemployment by the government on May 31?

There has been a change in the way things have been calculated this time. Though I am not an expert to comment on how the National Statistics Organisation has gone about calculating it, versus how it was done till date, this data does bring a problem to the fore. The underlying theme is that perhaps job creation has not kept pace with the number of people getting added per year into the workforce.

This is a genuine problem that we are facing as a country, and need to work towards improving the situation.

However, it would be unfair to say that suddenly something so bad has happened for the unemployment to go up by 4x. In my official capacity, I have not seen that form of distress either in the organised or unorganised space.

Data seems to suggest that unemployment is higher among the literate population. How do you explain that?

This is not a problem that has been unnoticed by the industry, and that is why companies after hiring fresh graduates invest in them for at least a year, to bring them up to industry standards. The problem (of educated unemployed) is multiplying now because the population is growing, more people have access to education, which means a higher number of people are coming out of educational institutes who are not meeting industry requirements, and that could be a reason it is getting highlighted with such data points.

What do you think needs to be done to fill the gaps?

This is not just an India-specific problem but an issue that top decision makers across the world are dealing with. Overall industries are getting disrupted because of which traditional job roles are getting re-designed. People need to invest in themselves in re-skilling to meet the challenges of the future.

A lot of private companies and start-ups have come into this space with B2C programmes and aligning with companies to train, re-train people to get them industry ready. Some steps have been taken by the new government too with the formation of high-level committees to look at education and skills. This should give impetus to these industries and attract investments.

Do you think the data also reflects the fact, which is becoming more visible perhaps, that with minimal education but high aspirations, employable youth is shunning opportunities in the formal sector in lure of higher wages in gig jobs?

I don’t think it is a trend. However, take for example people in the lower income strata. They preferred government jobs as it brought in a sense of security and would take care of their insurance, basic education, hospital needs etc. With limited government jobs available compared to demand, they are increasingly getting drawn to jobs which may or may not be short term, but pay higher.

A lot of people who are skilled even if they are simple skills, can now through social networks —WhatsApp, Facebook etc — know that there is a market for their services. Gig workers’ pool is expanding. Companies too are trying to figure out how to get the benefit of that, because on a cyclical basis you need such people, who can be paid a bit higher per day but can be got for a month or so. This is only going to pick-up, as India is lagging in a trend which is already big globally. While the adoption of it will depend from industry to industry and skill to skill — with the social fabric of the country changing, people will be more comfortable taking risks and be entrepreneurial, and this will be across all income levels.