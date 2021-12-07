Trade unions to hold strike across India on February 23-24

They also want food and income support of Rs 7,500 a month to non-income tax paying households and increased allocation under MGNREGA and extension of the employment guarantee scheme to urban areas, among others.
Ten central trade unions (CTUs), excluding the largest Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, have called for a two-day country-wide general strike from February 23 to protest against “the Centre’s anti-people and anti-worker” policies. “The main slogan of the strike will be ‘Save the people and the save the nation,” the CTUs said in a joint statement issued Monday.
Among the 12-point demands, they want scrapping of the labour codes and the essential defence services Act. They also want the Centre to accept the six-point charter of demands, post repeal of farm laws, of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. They want scrapping of the national monetisation pipeline and are against privatisation.
They also want food and income support of Rs 7,500 a month to non-income tax paying households and increased allocation under MGNREGA and extension of the employment guarantee scheme to urban areas, among others.
