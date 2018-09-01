Tractor service key to sales – Here is why

Tractor service key to sales

Customer satisfaction with tractor after-sales service is higher (up 28 points on a 1,000-point scale) when owners choose to have their tractor serviced at their own premises, compared to when they would have liked but are not offered this doorstep service option by their dealer, according to the JD Power 2018 India Tractor Customer Service Index (CSI) study, released earlier this week.

The study finds that 58% of tractor owners received offers from their dealer to service their tractor at the owner’s premises, with 41% of customers selecting this service. Additionally, more than one-third (34%) of customers opting for the doorstep service had a better-than-expected overall service experience than those who would have liked but were not offered the service (20%).

“In a rapidly transforming sector influenced by growing innovation, customer expectations of what defines an exceptional service experience keep changing”, said Yukti Arora, Practice Lead, Agriculture and Construction Equipment at JD Power. “Customers expect a convenient and personalised service from their dealer network, which is accessible to them through multiple channels. While the industry is making efforts to improve customer experience, current service offerings are often seen as inconsistent and disjointed. Manufacturers and dealers need to shift the focus from transactional sales and service practices to initiatives that meet their customers’ unique requirements in the most timely and cost-efficient way”.

The study finds that satisfaction with service increases when tractor owners receive proactive reminders from their dealers about routine maintenance appointments, compared to when customers have to visit the dealer for arranging their service or repair work. However, only one in five tractor owners were contacted by their dealer to arrange for their service/repair visit.

Study rankings

Mahindra ranks the highest in satisfaction with the after-sales service experience with a score of 831, a 30-point improvement from 2017. Mahindra Swaraj (825) ranks the second and John Deere (822) ranks the third, among the eight brands included in the study.

It is based on responses from 3,835 tractor owners across 14 states. It was fielded from January 2018 to May 2018.