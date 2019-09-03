Tractor sales revival soon: Normal monsoon, Kharif yields to drive demand in festive season

The state government has also said that farmers are not happy with the rejections and delayed payments of claims by the insurance companies, they said. (Reuters)

While the automobile slowdown is intensifying with each passing month, tractor sales may revive soon in the upcoming festive season. As the country witnessed normal monsoon and there has been an improvement in the sowing of Kharif crops such as sugarcane and cotton, the demand for tractors is expected to pick up, a recent report by Kotak Institutional Equities said on Tuesday. Several industry leaders including Mahindra and Mahindra Limited recorded a subdued tractor sales on-year. While the company’s total volumes saw a dip of 17%, the same was driven by both domestic and export sales, according to the report.

“However, the company expects the improving monsoon spread and sowing pattern for Kharif crop will most likely boost rural sentiment going into the festive season,” Kotak said. Meanwhile, another research report by CRISIL said tractor makers are headed to a 5-7% degrowth owing to “weak growth in rural income, moderation in rural infrastructure spending, higher channel inventory, and the effect of a high base”.

The ongoing sales slump in the automobile sector is being led by the economic slowdown which has caused a slip in retail sales. Further, inventory correction by OEMs in August 2019 has also led to the intensified sales slump. “As per our estimate, PV and two-wheeler industry volumes declined by double digits in August 2019. MHCV industry continued to remain under pressure due to weak freight rates, liquidity constraints and the economic downturn,” Kotak said. Strictly speaking, while tractors are not counted in automobile sales, and are classified as farm equipment, their sales reflect on automobile makers’ health.

Maruti, the biggest car maker in India, for example reported an overall volumes decline by 33% on-year; a continuous double-digit slump for five months. The car maker has even cut its production for the seventh consecutive month in August.

Meanwhile, an auto industry body said that immediate steps from the government are needed to correct falling sales for automobiles. Seeking reduction in GST rates and initiation of scrappage policy, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said that the depleting vehicles sales indicate that the market is not responding to the step taken by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Earlier, Siam had cheered for the same steps stating that the “industry appreciates that the FM responded with a package of measures within 2 weeks of its consultation with the industry”.