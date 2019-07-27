Trace origin of mischievous messages: Ravi Shankar Prasad to WhatsApp

”I am very happy to note that the CEO has assured me that he will take prompt action into those matters and address it,” Prasad said.

Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday told WhatsApp’s global head Will Cathcart to enable traceability of messages to prevent untoward incidents. The WhatsApp chief assured the minister of all possible help, reports Kiran Rathee in New Delhi.

“I have conveyed to them that traceability shall be their job. A mechanism should be developed by them and the request for that will also come from appropriately high level so that there is no tinkering in-between. I am very happy to note that the CEO has assured me that he will take prompt action into those matters and address it,” Prasad said.

“We talked about work we are doing to help cooperate with the law enforcement. We did reiterate our support for encryption and how important that is to the product,” Cathcart said after meeting Prasad.