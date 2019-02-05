TPG Growth set to invest $30 million in Solara Active

The transaction is expected to close in early 2019 subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, TPG said.

TPG Growth on Monday announced it would invest $30 million in Solara Active Pharma, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), with a focus on supporting Solara Active Pharma’s growth initiatives as they expand capacity in regulated markets. The transaction is expected to close in early 2019 subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, TPG said.

The investment also marks TPG Growth’s first investment in India focused on life sciences. As part of the investment, Ankur Thadani will join the Solara board of directors, TPG said in a release.

Rothschild India acted as advisor to TPG Growth in the transaction. TPG pointed out that it has more than $13 billion in equity capital invested across the healthcare sector, globally.