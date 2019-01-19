Toyota pitches for lower tax, stable norms for green vehicles

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) managing director Masakazu Yoshimura said the introduction of future technologies for Indian market would depend on stable regulations.

Japanese auto giant Toyota on Friday called for government support in the form of reduction in taxes and stable policy for promotion of cleaner fuel vehicles in the country.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) managing director Masakazu Yoshimura said the introduction of future technologies for Indian market would depend on stable regulations. Under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, hybrid vehicles attract 28% tax along with a 15% cess which is same as big petrol and diesel luxury cars.

“In the mid- to long-term, we have a variety of technologies which can be brought into the country. It all depends on stable regulations and taxation. If the structure of tax regulations changes drastically, quickly we can put heavy amount of investment in new technologies,” Yoshimura told reporters at the launch of all-new version of Camry Hybrid sedan.

Camry Hybrid, a self-charging electric vehicle, has been priced at Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation Camry Hybrid comes with a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor, delivering a fuel efficiency of 23.27 km per litre.

The sedan comes with fourth generation hybrid system with advanced nickel metal hydride batteries. Other features include nine airbags, impact sensing fuel cut-off and brakehold function, among others.

The vehicle is being assembled at the Bengaluru-based plant which can roll out around 125 Camry Hybrid units a month. The vehicle was introduced in the domestic market in 2002 and the company has sold over 11,000 units so far.

TKM deputy managing director N Raja said the company would keep popularising hybrid vehicles in the country. He, however, ruled out coming out with mass segment models with such hybrid technology in the near future.

“Globally, we have been the pioneers in hybrid technology and this has been an important focus for us in a market like India which is moving towards greener sustainable future,” Raja said.

TKM is a joint venture between the Japanese automobile major and Kirloskar group.