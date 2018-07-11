Toyota Kirloskar recalls 2,628 SUVs in India

The Crysta vehicles were manufactured between April 2016 and January 2018 and the Fortuners were manufactured between October 2016 and November 2017.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that it is voluntarily recalling 2,628 units of its popular SUV models in India, the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta, as a measure of abundant precaution. In a statement in Chennai on Tuesday, the company said that in line with its commitment to safety first and customer satisfaction, the company is implementing this recall in India to inspect fuel hose routing and correct it if required for select/limited vehicles manufactured between July 18, 2016 and March 22, 2018. This is applicable to petrol models only.

Toyota dealers will inform the concerned customers soon. Customers with any questions or concerns can contact the nearest dealer or call the customer assistance centre for diagnosis and if applicable, repair, the statement added. In May this year, the company also recalled a number of Innova Crysta and Fortuner vehicles to inspect and repair the wire harness. The Crysta vehicles were manufactured between April 2016 and January 2018 and the Fortuners were manufactured between October 2016 and November 2017.

In April last year, Toyota announced recalling of 23,157 units of the Corolla Altis luxury sedan in India because of ongoing issues with airbag manufactured by Takata Corp. The recalled Corolla Altis sedans were manufactured between January 2010 and December 2012 in India. Globally, Toyota had announced the recalling of millions of vehicles due to faulty Takata airbag inflators. It may be recalled a few days ago ,Ford India had recalled around 5,400 units of the Ford EcoSport for a faulty front lower control arm.