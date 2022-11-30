scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar passes away

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm”, the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

Written by PTI
Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram Kirloskar passes away
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar has died, the company said Tuesday. He was 64. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm”, the company tweeted late on Tuesday.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Executive Chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon, said, “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family.”

Also Read
More Stories on
industry news
Toyota

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.