Toyota Kirloskar Motor shuffles top executives

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the roll-out of restructured organisational changes effective January 1, 2020, as it continues to redesign the company operations under long-term perspectives. With this, the company aims to further strengthen the objectivity and agility of the senior management team at various functional drives.

Industry veteran N Raja, who has been with TKM for the last 7 years, has now donned a larger role and moved to Toyota Financial Services India, assuming his post as the managing director (subject to board approval) of the company. Raja is currently the deputy managing director for sales & marketing functions at TKM.

The other key changes highlight the promotion of Raju B Ketkale as deputy managing director, covering manufacturing as a function. Ketkale, with over two decades of automobile experience was previously senior vice-president & director at TKM, handling product design & development and quality assurance, according to a press release.

Another crucial development in the organisation is Naveen Soni’s promotion as the senior vice-president of sales & customer service functions. Soni, who has been with the company for close to two decades, was previously vice-president of external affairs, corporate social responsibility & public relations at TKM. Vikram Gulati, who is the country head & vice-president of external affairs in India, has now been promoted as senior vice-president and will be taking charge of external affairs, corporate social responsibility & public relations.

The changes so announced will boost the alignment of resources to achieve greater optimisation and improve efficiencies throughout operations. At the same time, such changes recognise the truly significant contributions of the senior leaders enriching the operational performances with their years of experiences and learnings moving on to newer heights, the release added.