Toyota Kirloskar India to get new MD Masakazu Yoshimura

Masakazu Yoshimura

As a part of its management restructuring in India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private (TKM) on Friday announced the repatriation of Akito Tachibana, current managing director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor and has proposed appointment of Masakazu Yoshimura as new managing director. The formal appointment of the new managing director will be made during the Board of Directors’ meeting scheduled on January 22, 2019.

Prior to this proposed appointment, Yoshimura was general manager at Toyota Motor Corporation (East Asia & Oceania Division).

Masakazu Yoshimura will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota’s business operations in India. He comes with over 25 years of rich automobile experience in diverse areas covering product planning, pricing, sales & marketing and is equipped to further contribute to the overall success of Toyota’s brand in the region.

As a keen follower of Toyota’s global best practices and continuous improvement of operations, Yoshimura will continue to guide the company’s vision and values of building the brand synonymous with quality, dependability and reliability (QDR) philosophy, said a press release here.

Commenting on the leadership change, Akito Tachibana, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “I thank all for their support & cooperation extended to me during my tenure in Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Together as team Toyota, we have defined Vision 2025 which enabled us to grow India & grow with India. I also sincerely appreciate the TKM team in India for their active participation in realising a safe and clean company. Efforts related to continuous improvement & people development initiatives will help in business sustainability. I am really happy to be in India during the phase of evolving changes, but with no change in the warmness of peoples’ heart in India.”

During his India stint, Tachibana was responsible for steering Toyota’s long-term vision for India, leading to the overall growth prospects through his strategic drive.