Toyota Kirloskar FY19 profit dips 58 pct to 407 crores

Operating income at Toyota, which sells SUV Innova, increased 3.3% y-o-y to `19,633 crore.
Profits at Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) fell sharply by 58% year-on-year to `407 crore during FY19, owing to decline in exports and an exceptional item loss.
TKM, the Indian unit of the Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corporation, incurred a `572-crore loss on sale or scrapping of property, plant and equipment. The automaker had reported `965-crore profit in FY18, according to data available with the ministry of corporate affairs.
Operating income at Toyota, which sells SUV Innova, increased 3.3% y-o-y to `19,633 crore. TKM did not respond to e-mail queries on its financial performance.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.