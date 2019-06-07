Toyota enters premium hatchback segment with model Glanza

Toyota on Thursday entered the premium hatchback segment for the first time in around 20 years, with its model Glanza. The company is betting on the robust demand for cars in the hot- selling segment. Toyota's Glanza is a the first model exchanged under the collaboration between Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor in India and is the re-badged version of Maruti Suzuki's Baleno. Average monthly sales of premium hatchbacks, which includes cars like Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo, is around 40,000 units, with Baleno cornering nearly 28% share. Masakazu Yoshimura, managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said the company will continue offering a range of options to customers whose choices are governed by their mobility needs. "Our endeavour is not just to sell volumes and chase numbers. We believe in sustainable growth," Yoshimura said. Entry into the premium hatchback segment is likely to give significant additional volumes to Toyota, which sells 10,000-12,000 units a month, including popular models like Innova and Fortuner. Experts believe since the segment itself is one of the biggest contributers to total passenger vehicle sales, Toyota is bound to garner volumes from Glanza. N Raja, deputy MD at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the company will ensure even better sales and after sales services satisfaction than the competition. "We are confident Glanza, backed by Toyota\u2019s unique sales and service efficiency, will create a new benchmark in the industry in customer delight,\u201d Raja said. Toyota, which is present in India through a joint venture with the Kirloskar group, is offering the Glanza only in two variants in BS-VI compliant 1.2 litre petrol engine with automatic transmission options. The vehicle is priced in the range of Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh, similar to Baleno's Zeta and Alpha trims. Glanza is a rebranded version of Baleno facelift, launched in January this year. Barring a few cosmetic changes and the front grille design, the vehicle is identical to Baleno. Glanza will also come with a three-year and one lakh km warranty as standard, while Maruti offers a two year and 40,000 km warranty for the Baleno facelift. As part of the agreement entered by the companies last year, they will sell each other's products and share technology for hybrid and electric vehicles. While Maruti will supply its four models \u2014 Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza \u2014 to Toyota, the latter will share its hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) technologies, besides its sedan Corolla to Maruti.